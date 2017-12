I’ve had a sore throat for about three days. What should I do?

Sorry to hear that. It sounds like it would be best if you talked to a doctor! I can connect you with a certified physician right now. Would you like me to connect you?

Yes, I would like to talk to a doctor.

Okay sounds great! I have 303-555-4567 on file. Can they reach you at this number?

Yup! That number works well for me.